Editor:
Today's (12/19) letters contains one from an obvious delusional retrumplican explaining how Democrats cannot be Christians. It wasn't a Democratic president that has been accused of sexual assault by 25-30 women, including a 13-year-old child. It wasn't a Democratic president who says that there were good people on both sides when referring to white supremeists. It wasn't a Democratic president who has heaped praise on North Korea's dictator more than 100 times.
It wasn't a Democratic president who had peaceful protesters tear gassed so he could hold a Bible upside down and backwards in front of a church he has never been inside of. It isn't a Democratic president who does not attend any church. It wasn't a Democratic president who mocked a reporter that has cerebral palsy. It wasn't a Democratic president who bullied his primary opponents with schoolyard nicknames. It wasn't a Democratic president who told us that the virus was a hoax and would disappear — more than 200,000 now dead.
It wasn't a Democratic president that has told Americans more than 20,000 lies. It wasn't a Democratic president that has wasted more than $125 million hard earned tax dollars playing golf.
No it wasn't, these are all attributed to the soon to be man child leaving the White House.
If that writer thinks these are Christian values, I think it is time for him to sit with his pastor, priest, reverend, spiritual leader for a lesson in what is a true Christian.
Joseph Del Bonis
Rotonda West
