Editor:
A recent letter to the editor writer shows that he does not understand either Florida's constitution or a state legislator's job. Unlike Washington, D.C. or states like California, Florida's constitution requires a balanced budget annually. A balanced budget is achieved by either cutting spending or raising taxes, not by “demanding” federal aid. Florida's constitutionally required fiscal conservatism has served us well, with 3% unemployment as recently as February and a growing economy before the virus-related shutdowns.
The writer says that Florida should “demand” federal compensation for lost revenue because the coronavirus “is no fault of our own.” This is a childish approach to a legislator's job. Of course the virus' damage is not Florida's fault. It is also not Georgia's, or Pennsylvania's or even New York's. But it is the job of legislators to help Florida stand on its own feet as much as possible so that any federal aid we do get is effective. His comments about Medicaid show that he is out of touch with the real solutions of this crisis.
This will require hard work, tough calls and compromise in Tallahassee and Washington. Florida's House of Representatives and our federal representatives must work together with hundreds of other legislators as well as an administration which has taken strong financial steps to help all 50 states cope with a disaster not seen before by this generation. Our legislators will be ineffective if they just fire "demands" at each other.
The letter shows a disqualifying lack of understanding.
Mark Surrusco
Punta Gorda
