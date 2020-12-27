Editor:

Christians can’t be Democrats?

Oh, you foolish woman!

As a Christian, I voted for a person who doesn’t lie every time he opens his mouth.

As a Christian, I voted for a person who doesn’t grab women by their private parts and then brag about it.

As a Christian, I voted for a man who never cheated on his wives. In fact, he’s only had two and that’s only because one tragically died.

As a Christian, I voted for a man who has never verbally abused the handicapped. In fact, he’s done his best to support them.


As a Christian, I voted for man who never called our military suckers and losers.

As a Christian, I voted for a man who loses graciously – not someone who is hellbent on overthrowing the government to stay in power. That’s only done in communistic countries.

As a Christian, I voted for a man who attends his religious services, not someone who uses a church (whose insides he’s never seen) and a Bible (that he’s never read) as props for a photo shoot.

I could go on as to why as a proud and devout Christian, I am also a proud Democrat.

If you support the man (meaning Trump) who lies, cheats, verbally mocks the handicapped, abuses women, derides our military, and mocks our religion, and you call yourself a Christian, you sincerely need to have your ethics and morality re-evaluated.

Margaret Brennan

Punta Gorda


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments