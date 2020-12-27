Editor:
Christians can’t be Democrats?
Oh, you foolish woman!
As a Christian, I voted for a person who doesn’t lie every time he opens his mouth.
As a Christian, I voted for a person who doesn’t grab women by their private parts and then brag about it.
As a Christian, I voted for a man who never cheated on his wives. In fact, he’s only had two and that’s only because one tragically died.
As a Christian, I voted for a man who has never verbally abused the handicapped. In fact, he’s done his best to support them.
As a Christian, I voted for man who never called our military suckers and losers.
As a Christian, I voted for a man who loses graciously – not someone who is hellbent on overthrowing the government to stay in power. That’s only done in communistic countries.
As a Christian, I voted for a man who attends his religious services, not someone who uses a church (whose insides he’s never seen) and a Bible (that he’s never read) as props for a photo shoot.
I could go on as to why as a proud and devout Christian, I am also a proud Democrat.
If you support the man (meaning Trump) who lies, cheats, verbally mocks the handicapped, abuses women, derides our military, and mocks our religion, and you call yourself a Christian, you sincerely need to have your ethics and morality re-evaluated.
Margaret Brennan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.