Editor:
The writer of the letter about America is about to collapse seems to echo the older generation of every generation. As my Dad used to say "The world is going to hell in a hand basket."
Take for example the writer's statement that "The American economy is finance and high tech social media, we produce no necessities." Actually sir, the American economy produces $1.867 trillion in manufacturing output, according to the Brookings Institution (2018), which puts us at number 2 in the world with 18% of the total, behind only China with 20% of world output.
If you then correct for population (China has over four times the population of the USA) you see that the USA produces far more goods per capita than China. I would be remiss if I didn't point out that the rest of the letter had a decidedly racist point of view which unfortunately still represents a sizeable portion of the country.
Where the writer sees only dismal failure in store for us, I see our country still as vibrant, hopeful, and singularly well positioned to take on the challenges in front of us.
Duane Siegfried
Port Charlotte
