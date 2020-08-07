Editor:
I am one of those people who fortunately has the time to read through the paper every morning. I read the letters to the editor and agree with some and disagree with others.
In a recent Saturday paper there was a letter denigrating Sheriff William Prummell and I cannot stay silent. Our sheriff is fully involved in all aspects of our community. He supports all the citizdens in our community. To say he was wrong in supporting the BLM assembly is simply an example of the writer’s racial bias. The sheriff certainly does not support defunding our police departments but rather trains his officers to respond correctly to all types of calls. Sheriff Prummell knows what it takes to handle violent criminals and also has the compassion to handle the victims of violent crime. He and Police Chief Pam Davis were both at the BLM march and they both deserve our support and praise for all they do for us every day.
Perhaps if the writer is in trouble one day and needs the response of a well-trained sheriff’s deputy, he will more fully understand the true attributes of having a fine devoted public servant like Sheriff William Prummell.
Judith Harris
Punta Gorda
