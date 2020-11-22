Editor:

n response to the contention that Harris should not be a “natural born citizen” because her parents were here on a visa, I believe he should read deeper into the law.

The only visa that prevents a child born in the USA from being a citizen are the “A” visas which are for diplomats.

The law requires you to be born in and subject to the laws of the USA to gain citizenship at birth. Since diplomats are not subject to the laws of the USA their children born in the USA are considered resident aliens rather than citizens. It is all spelled out in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Harry James Ruffel

North Port

