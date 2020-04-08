Editor:

During this sad and lonely time of isolation and tragic news hourly, we all need uplifting often. I would like to suggest a way to pass the time that is fun and entertaining. Why not write some memoirs — not the story of our lives or a book — just a few paragraphs to record the funny and silly times we have had happen in our lives.

My 84-year-old aunt is writing about the time when her father tried to teach her to drive and the funny things that happened with that. We all have stories and, deep down, there is a writer in all of us.

It does not have to be grammatically correct or fancy. I sometimes do not even punctuate mine at first. I just type what is going through my mind. Let the creative juices flow with no pausing to correct stuff. It is easy to fix all the errors later.

So start writing for yourself, your kids, your parents, your friends, and if it is boring, your enemies!

Marilyn Enoch

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments