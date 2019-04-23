Editor:
The writing is on the wall. The downfall of our freedoms are being systematically taken away. A cashless society making our i-Phone the number one source, not only for communication but for our very existence.
The choices we have now are being taken away one by one. The older population of our country will be left by the wayside and the invasion of outside sources will eventually bankrupt our country and we will no longer be a world leader but a third-world satellite under the dictatorship of Satan.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
