When did things get so perverted in America that if someone admits being repulsed by the LGBTQ agenda it would get one branded a bigot, publicly shamed and punished? This lifestyle is being shoved into our faces by the mass media, Hollywood and politicians whose goal it is to desensitize us to the point where we not only tolerate but embrace homosexuality, transgenderism and even push for the enactment of laws that make it a criminal offense if someone dare oppose this deviant behavior.
We are propagandized to believe that homosexuality and transgenderism is not a choice, but is encoded in one’s DNA like skin color. Common sense and facts say the opposite. Even famous homosexuals like professor and author Camelle Paglia admit the same. She stated: “Homosexuality is not normal. On the contrary it is a challenge to the norm. Nature exists whether academics like it or not. And in nature procreation is the relentless rule. That is the norm. Our sexual bodies were designed for reproduction. No one is born gay. That is ridiculous. Homosexuality is an adaptation, not an inborn trait.”
Dr. Michelle Cretella, president of American College of Pediatricians, identifies transgenderism as a mental illness in need of psychiatric treatment, not a civil right. Studies of identical twins prove her postulation. Identical twins have identical DNA, yet in instances where one of the twins identifies as transgender the likelihood of the other twin being transgender is only 28 percent not 100 percent.
This should not be celebrated.
Herb Friske
Arcadia
