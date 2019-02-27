Editor:
During a recent hospitalization of my mother, we were alerted by a nurse of a possible medication error by the ER doctor. My mother lapsed into a coma and died without regaining consciousness.
After conferring with attorneys I was made aware of the Florida Wrongful Death statute, which precludes me from filing a case since my mother was widowed with children over 25 years of age.
With such a large population of seniors, many who are widowed and being cared for by their adult children, it is inconceivable that Florida would pass such a law.
It clearly discriminates against one of our most vulnerable segments of society, the elderly.
The law prevents redress in the courts by surviving family members for medical errors caused by accident, negligence or incompetence.
Anyone else who caused the death of a elderly person would be held accountable. Why are doctors given a free pass?
The death of a mother is always difficult, more so when you find it was unnecessary and preventable. This law needs to be changed. Families deserve a chance at closure.
Lawrence Brady
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.