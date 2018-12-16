Editor:
Coming from a poor family, my husband and his two older brothers had to decide to get a Christmas tree or oil for their stove. This was Wisconsin and a cold day.
They decided to get the oil for their stove to keep them warm, taking turns carrying the heavy oil can. They passed a Christmas tree lot selling trees. The man at the lot asked them, "Do you have your Christmas tree?" They said they had to buy oil for the stove to keep warm.
The man said just pick out any tree in the lot for free. He said it is two days before Christmas and he had so many trees left. So they picked a rather large Christmas tree, taking turns, two of them dragging the tree home and one carrying the oil can.
When they arrived home their mom was at the door and saw them with the oil can and a Christmas tree.
She said, ''Did you boys steal that tree?" They said a man had given it to them.
Their mom went with them back to the tree lot, the boys dragging the Christmas tree back again. The man at the tree lot said, "Yes I did give them that tree."
This is a true story of a wonderful memory of Christmas never forgotten.
Judith Milosch
Punta Gorda
