Once in a great while you'll hear from someone who had a great experience at a local car repair business. More often than not, it will probably be the opposite.

I am one of the lucky ones that want to recommend a local shop that is honest, professional, does quality work, and has a delightful staff and caring owner, Kathleen. XPERTECH Auto Repair Shop on 101 N. McCall Rd. I started with them a few years back and have never been disappointed.

You also get a super newsletter every month packed with coupons and fun articles — and a cup of coffee at the door.

Ann Marie Stenhouse

Englewood

