Editor:
I am writing on behalf of my friends and acquaintances who reside in Southwest Florida. We are the people who support local businesses throughout the summer but have to pay substantially higher prices at restaurants, golf courses and other places of business during the winter because of visitors to our state.
I realize that the so-called “snowbirds” do contribute to our economy, but year-round residents contribute much more. They are the ones who pay the bulk of the taxes which are used to make this part of the country a beautiful place to live. They are the people who join civic organizations which make Florida a better place to live.
I know that businesses cannot be compelled to grant concessions to residents but it would be beneficial to all concerned if, for instance, golf courses would give year-round residents preferential tee times and restaurants would be willing to take reservations from them during the winter months. The good will generated would certainly result in residents bringing their snowbird friends to these establishments.
It’s certainly worth a try, and it could turn out to be a win/win for everyone concerned.
Terry Bunting
Englewood
