Editor:
What a difference a year makes.
2016: Presidential candidate Donald Trump promises to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it.
2017: President Donald Trump ask Congress to provide $5 billion to build his promised wall, no funding from Mexico.
2018: Current President Donald Trump threatens Congress with shutting down the government if he doesn't get his $5 billion for his border wall.
2019: Happy New Year Mexico! The U.S. pledges $10.6 billion in aid to Mexico and its neighbors to the south.
Am I the only one who doesn't get this? Why give $11 billion to keep their citizens from coming to our $5 billion wall?
Is this another put-the-car-ahead-of-the-horse? I wish our government would take our $16 billion and eliminate some of the poverty in the U.S.
Michael Walker
Port Charlotte
