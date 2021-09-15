The September 7th letter: “Democrats’ spending to hurt small businesses” contains the accusation “you (Democrats) love the small business” and to that, we plead guilty as charged! Small businesses are the backbone of our community, of our country, and we are currently celebrating them with a contest to highlight their efforts at employee satisfaction, sustainability and community involvement. To enter, please emailenglewooddemclub@gmail.com. Winners receive six months free advertising in our monthly newsletter.)
Res. 14 and the Democrat’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Resolution are two distinct things. Joint Resolution 14 is aimed at strengthening Congressional oversight of carbon emissions – critical to stopping the rising Gulf and growth of algae like red tide. It passed the Senate and House with bipartisan support.
The Democrat’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Resolution contains provisions to support working families and small businesses. Initiatives proposed include: Child nutrition; Debt relief; Affordable housing; Long-term care of seniors; Child-care for working families; Small business access to credit and investment; and more. What it does not include is new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year, small businesses or family farms.
Our Englewood Democratic Club is a dues-paying member of our Englewood Chamber of Commence. We support our local businesses, our working families, our youth and our seniors. There are 146,000 Democrats in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Please get to know us a little better before making baseless accusations which only serve to incite the divisiveness in our country. That’s not us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.