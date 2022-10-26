I think back to my childhood 40 years ago when tornado warnings and fire drills were the scariest things we faced. Fast forward 20 years to my son’s childhood when school shooter drills became the norm. Then zip to today, when our children have lived through multiple school shootings, a deadly pandemic and now a devastating hurricane.
Our kids have lived through stuff that terrify a grown adult. Yes, kids are resilient and they might think they have super powers, but they don’t. They are vulnerable and susceptible and need every single support we can provide them - all the time - but particularly in a time of crisis.
Our schools are so much more than a place of education for our kids; they are a safe place where they are nurtured and supported, provided sustenance, and opportunities that they would not otherwise have. Please, I implore you, on Nov 8 to support the 15,000 school kids in our community and 2,200 tireless, committed school employees by voting yes, to continue the current school millage. If the millage does not pass it will be yet another catastrophic loss for our kids and have a detrimental impact on our community; one that we cannot afford to face.
If you’d like more information about the referendum and what it has done and will continue to do if renewed please go to www.voteyes4success.org. Then find the Charlotte County School District item on the ballot, and vote "yes." Our kids and our community thank you.
