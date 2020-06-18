Editor:
I am a hater.
Yes, according to a letter from a rabid Trump enabler, I am a hater.
I hate that Trump has systematically chiseled away at democracy in the country I love.
I hate that the health and lives of our people have been endangered by an administration that denies science and research of brilliant people in order to push a political agenda — "the pandemic is a Democratic hoax."
I hate that all the advancements made in the protection of our earth, natural resources, and environment have been eliminated for the benefit of those who put a dollar sign above anything else.
I hate that goobers swinging automatic rifles can invade our country's state houses and not be condemned for their actions, but that people who march in protest of the murder of a black man while in police custody are called violent and are gassed and shot (this does not include an excuse for rioting and looting, a completely different thing).
I hate that the cities in our country now look like the worst images of authoritarian regimes, instead of a democracy of free speech.
I hate that people support and praise the actions and lies of a vile administration because of their own selfish agendas, and most likely plain, naked racism.
Sharon Forsch
Port Charlotte
