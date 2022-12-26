Thank you, YMCA, for supporting tap dance classes.
2022 has been a challenging year for the Forever Young Tap dancers with the closure of the hurricane-damaged Bayfront YMCA. However, the YMCA was able to support our tap dancers with the use of two other YMCA facilities, one in Punta Gorda and one in Port Charlotte so that tap classes could continue.
Ms. Cheryl and Ms. Boo Boo are the best instructors, donating their time, energy, and creativity to anyone who wishes to learn how to tap dance.
Ms. Boo Boo is the director and founder of the Forever Young Dance Troupe. For the past 9 months, Ms. Boo Boo’s intermediate class of tap dancers has learned eiht new dance choreographies with intricate floor movements and tap combinations. Then, beginning in December, the Dance Troupe performed a free Christmas program for the following organizations: Charlotte Bay Rehabilitation Care Center, Floridians Women’s Club, Sandhill Gardens Assisted Living, Friendship Senior Center, Charlotte Harbor School, and Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home.
The Forever Young performances even included an appearance by Santa Claus. Children and seniors were happy to see Santa! Thank you, Forever Young tap dancers, for sharing your love of dancing and bringing some wonderful Christmas entertainment!
Note: Beginner, intermediate and advanced tap dance classes begin Thursday, Jan. 5th at the Franz Ross Park Branch YMCA at 19333 Quesada, Port Charlotte. Class members each give a $20 monthly donation to the YMCA as thanks for having a room to practice in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.