Editor:

Are you (editor) kidding me and many of your readers, your confusion of our Gov. DeSantis about cruise lines.

How many story and editors been written on how much your reporter and editor are against everything this man has done for this state during the COVID-19. The best line in your editorial is how does anyone have the right to tell a business what to do. Hummmmmm. Apparently every democrat governor, mayor and reporter in the country.

John Rush

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments