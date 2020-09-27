Editor:
There is a comic who made a fortune by saying "You must be a redneck if." Let's try this:
You must be a Trumper if:
You think Democrats hate Trump. I don't. I find him to be a disgusting individual bereft of any decent attributes.
You think that Democrats are sheep or sheeples. That's laughable. We don't crowd into rallies like a herd of braying merinos.
You think Democrats don't value life. We care about protecting all of us by wearing masks and practicing social distances. We are not selfish, narcissist members of society that put their needs first.
You think all news is fake news unless you hear it on Fox. Democrats read and watch a wide variety of news sources. We also fact check. We know Trump lies.
You do not believe there is structural racism. The Democratic Party is a diverse party, We run the gamut of color, race, creed, sexual orientation. We are not haters.
You think Biden will take away your guns. President Obama was in office eight years. He did not take your guns away. From videos I have watched on the net, you guys are fully armed and like to march around looking tough.
You must be a Trumper if you will not admit Trump lied to you about Covid 19.
Sunny Ingersoll
Port Charlotte
