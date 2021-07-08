Editor:
I would like to thank the POTUS for the following things. The highest gas prices in seven years. Shutting down the Keystone pipeline costing thousands of high-paid jobs and also helping to make us energy dependent on countries that hate us and our way of life again.
Shutting down the border wall allowing thousands of illegals to cross into our country bringing disease and crime with them. And allowing many to die and be abused by the Coyotes. Also allowing the wall already built to rust away and the unused material to go to waste. Giving money to the unemployed so they have no incentive to go back to work.
Making us the laughing stock of the world by just speaking and showing an old, confused, failing man. Putting our country in the hole for many trillions of dollars. There are so many other problems that his administration has caused, I've run out of space to write them. Do we miss President Trump? Darn right.
Robert Palermo
North Port
