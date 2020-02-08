Editor:
Economic trends and cycles are fluctuations between periods of expansion and contraction. The factors influencing cycles are population growth, monetary policy and job creation through investments. Exact causes of the cycles are argued between different schools of economics.
When political parties forget Adam Smith's concept of the invisible hand of the government and disrupt or distort markets, it leads to economic uncertainty and fear that will bring in retreat.
It is easy and misleading to embellish and claim to own the benefits of trends and cycles. Propaganda has always been used to promote a political or personal view and to claim undeserved benefits.
A Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, said: Change is the only thing that is constant. Plan to be ready for change whether it is good or bad.
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.