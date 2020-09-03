Editor:
If you use Windows 10, you should have gotten their new service agreement. They want users to give up all legal rights to sue for damages. They can’t afford another legal lawsuit. If the U.S. sues, I think it will bankrupt Microsoft.
The European Union, (EU), has shown no fear of the demands Microsoft makes. They have filed complaints against Microsoft four times since 2004, and have won all four judgments. On the 2004 decision, Microsoft is paying a 3 million € (euros) penalty a day for nonpayment. They have three more suits to pay. The last judgment was against Windows 10 for being a monopoly, for forcing changes onto privately owned computers. But the biggest complaint was against privacy issues. The fine was 899 m. €.
Are you tired of the forced updates, and them removing programs without telling you? Do you enjoy getting the business programs, like 3D capabilities? I can’t afford a 3D printer. Microsoft can’t be bothered to separate business accounts from home users. Do their changes cause problems for you? Do you spend days making repairs?
The EU created a global law, GDPR, General Data Protection Regulation. California used the GDPR, to let its citizens decide what they want to share and what they want to keep private. What’s wrong with the lawmakers of the other 49 states, including Florida. Don’t we deserve the same rights as Europeans?!
Stop Microsoft from trying to bully you into making bad decisions. Contact your lawmakers before Oct 1.
Ruth Smith
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.