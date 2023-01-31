How high should a building be? This never ending question, always variable, leads to a cacophony of demands.
This is not to be taken lightly. Those not wanting their “vistas” spoiled by height and those who want commercial taxes to offset the ad valorem that make a mockery of the “low tax” draw to Florida are in a permanent “fighting mood.”
The, “what are we going to do with downtown” will only be answered with increasing building heights.
Many who spend time up north have the benefit of enough Vistas in one year to offset a lifetime of the “higher and higher” taxes that are sure to come.
For the “vista deprived” take an Allegiant flight to Traverse City, get your vista fill and come home.
All will benefit, Allegiant, the lower tax people, and the view from the restaurant atop the higher buildings now on the horizon that will benefit the “Vistaians,”
Absent my suggestion, the vista will be an empty lot in“downtown,” or the secession of “East Punta Gorda” to build a city according to the laws of economics, like them or not. “You can’t always get what you want, but you get what you need.
If the vista you seek is lower taxes, make it your choice.
The “vista” of my school tax bill, makes me think that we have a poor idea of what vistas really mean.
Ever rising tax bills will make “vistas” sound like a bad word; of which there are multiple options.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.