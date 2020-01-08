Editor:

I have been going to Daytona Beach for seven years now, but only in the last two years have I seen high tide splash the seawall. During the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. even the beach furniture vendors cannot put their stuff out.

This may be due to loss of sand (we stay 1,000 feet from the dock pictured recently) but it is clearly enhanced by higher sea level. If the writer(s) want real proof they should visit St. Augustine, Jacksonville or Miami Beach to see what even a normal high tide can do. Water seeps into beachfront streets regularly. Climate change is real and we need to continue to address it.

Bill Loughan

Englewood

