Editor:

Here is our enigma, our situation. The Democrat politicians are trying to impeach our sitting president for a crime they cannot prove. Only two people in the world know if it is true or not, and they both say it is not.

Now here is the crux of the problem. The same Democrat politicians are trying to elect a man president that actually did commit that same crime, and it can be proven. It happened, and there is a video of him bragging about it! Oh, my goodness. I guess you just cannot fix stupid! The sad thing is, it might work. So, it is not that stupid on the politician’s part, only on the part of the voters.

Owen Williams

Port Charlotte

