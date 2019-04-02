Editor:
Our country remains free because of the Christian faith of our forefathers. They placed our rights and country “under God” for good reason.
Who do you trust? Yourself, your neighbor, Hitler, Darwin or a political party?
The reality is we trust in something or someone.
Florida has many steel bridges. We use steel because of the strength of a steel girder. What makes the steel girder so strong is a mass of electrons whirling around each other at incredible speed. These tiny bodies are governed by precise laws and those laws hold true throughout the material world. Science tells us so. We can't see those electrons and we have no reason to doubt it. Science tells us so.
However, when the logical assumption is made that underneath the material world and life as we see it, there is an all powerful creative intelligence there our perverse streak comes to an end as we painstakingly set out to convince ourselves it isn't so.
That is the belief of those claiming that there is no Creator. We can't see him, therefore he does not exist.
Those folks have a point and that is we cannot “prove” the existence of God nor can they “prove” that there isn't a Creator. As a Christian my trust is in Christ, not man.
For this reason I attend Hard Road Ministries. We meet every Saturday at 9:30 at the Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, in the Fellowship Hall.
All skeptics invited.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
