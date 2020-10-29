Editor:
One week until election day, what are you waiting for? Right now we have two early voting places here in North Port. Many of you have already voted using the regular Supervisor of Election place but did you know that the new Shannon Staub Library is also a polling area? Yes, just off Toledo Blade Boulevard near the freeway is the new library and college. Anyone living in North Port can use either one.
Voting times are 8:30 a.m' until 6:30 p.m., every day from now through the 1st of November. If you are worried about the COVID virus there are very short lines in the morning and often no lines in the afternoons. Of course you must have a mask on to vote, it’s only polite. As of Oct. 24th, 44.63% of the registered voters have put in their ballots. That leaves 55.37% of you who have not voted yet. I would hate to see all 188,321 of you trying to vote on November 3.
So come in early, take advantage of the extra time and space to vote without a crowd. As a precinct captain I have done all I could to encourage you to get out and vote. I have left literature at some of your doors, wrote letters and made phone calls. Currently I am one of the daily people at the greeter tables on one of the two polling locations. We have signs, voting suggestions, and sign up sheets for those of you who want to get more involved. Don’t wait, do it now.
Belynda Norton
North Port
