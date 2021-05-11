Editor:
Remember, don't believe what you see. Golly, who said that before?
According to Mosaic, those mountains in Florida aren't really there. Plus they barely cause any damage. Go ahead, tell that to the Peace River. Of course "Big Sugar" has gone far beyond what state and federal regulators require. Take a boat down the Caloosahatchee these days and see what you see. Nothing there.
I've lived here since the early '60s, and up until recently, when you heard that the "red tide" was at Englewood, you stayed away for a couple of weeks and it was gone. The only way these big companies will do the right thing is when they're forced to.
Back about nine years ago, some fellow Charlotte Countians lead by their lawyer wanted to put a dump in eastern Charlotte County. The only people that this dump would benefit in the county were the owners. At the commissioners' meeting on this subject, I was there with an overflowing crowd that spilled into the hallway. Talk about a lonely feeling. The only person there that was in favor of the dump was the lawyer. The good ol' boys were nowhere to be seen (I wondered why). Let's just say that's the day the dump died.
So if we're ever going to clean up southwest Florida, people have to demand it. How are we doing with Mosaic and "Big Sugar"? Ask the Peace and the Caloosahatchee.
Martin M. Bateman
Port Charlotte
