Editor:
The AP article in Sunday’s (3/14) Daily Sun, “Virus Tolls Similar...” claims that states with greater governmental imposed restrictions have not fared better than those without them and compares California to Florida as an example. It does not take into account the unique variables of each state.
From population (California 39.1 million, Florida 20.6 million) to Covid 19 cases (California 3.6 million, Florida 1.9 million) to unemployment rates (California 9.3%, Florida 5.1%) and jobs lost (California 1.6 million, Florida 583K), climate, median age of population, etc. there is no possible apples to apples comparison.
About 53% of California residents live in counties with a high social vulnerability compared to Florida’s 25%. If LA county’s deaths were subtracted out of California’s total, Florida death rates would be 39% higher than California’s.
What the two states have in common, with the rest of the country, is a great Covid weariness and hope that the vaccines bring. It is counterproductive and disingenuous to engage in “who done it best.”
Diana Lehr
Punta Gorda
