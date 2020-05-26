Editor:
Regarding the letter of May 8th. . .
The writer of "U.S. panicked"....tries to make the case that the number of deaths from cancer, and heart disease are annually so much more than the COVID-19 virus and many people die from diabetes, suicides and auto accidents and that governments have overreacted in the fight against the virus. Cancer, heart disease, diabetes, suicides and auto accidents are not contagious diseases. We do not have to worry about catching any of those from exposure to others. Nor passing them on to those we come in contact with.
Regarding the flu comparison with the COVID virus. The COVID virus is more highly contagious than the flu and more fatal. The population has developed herd immunity to the flu. Because of this many people don't contract the disease and most who do get only a mild reaction. We now have vaccines to fight the flu. And finally there are treatment protocols that lessen the symptoms of the flu. To date the COVID virus has no herd immunity or a vaccine or treatment.
Finally all the above diseases, suicides and auto accidents do not overwhelm our hospitals and medical suppplies as the COVID virus has whether it's in New York city or small town Gallup, New Mexico.
In this crisis if we're not part of the solution we're part of the problem. Avoid crowds. Wear a mask when indoors in public. Keep social distance. How hard is that?
Tom Zabel
Rotonda West
