In today's Englewood Sun newspaper there is a letter from a Fox news watcher. We know she watches Fox news because of the ignorance displayed in her letter. I'm not saying she is ignorant, only what she writes about, namely mail-in ballots.
The Republicans do all they can to suppress the liberal vote, including not allowing vote by mail in many states. This writer tells us that here in Florida the Democrats will use fake mail-in ballots so unregistered people can vote by mail without an ID. She is obviously ignorant of the fact that when a mail ballot is returned to the polls, the signature is matched against the signature the voter provided when they registered.
If the signature does not match, the supervisor of elections for the county from which the ballot came, will try to contact the voter which will prove that the ballot is fake.
Typical letter from a Trump supporter.
Jean A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
