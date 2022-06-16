While watching the January 6th select committee lay out the facts of what happened on that day, which were both disturbing and disgusting. I was wondering what my TASS watching, gun toting, racist, child assassin aiders were watching. So I put on propaganda central and there was Hannity blaming the police for not being prepared for criminals trying to overthrow our democracy.
How pitiful that a person who himself tried to get Trump to end this insurrection like many other Trump loyalists is blaming the police and not the perpetrators. Then on came Ingram who had on a woman whose nephew committed suicide for being charged in the insurrection, as I do sympathize with this women's pain what about the officers who committed suicide from the trauma they witnessed. Where's her concern for them.
I know that you can't force the right to see the truth but evidence is coming from Trump's most loyal allies like his daughter and Barr.
This is not fake news, witch hunt, conspiracy nor from a laptop found in a repair shop.
I and my children are so fortunate to have been educated in a Massachusetts where history and science aren't taught to fit a narrative but give us free and open mind to seek the truth.
I'm sorry to say it folks but facts matter not the diatribe from one mad man who has been nothing but a career criminal.
The truth isn't what you want it to be it's the facts. Lock him up
