Editor:
Couple of thoughts, first to the woman who won’t shop at Walmart because of the social distancing problem coupled with the lack of wearing a mask. Please don’t tell me how to live my life, in fact, why don’t you just stay at home and hide under your bed!
Second, for those of you who are sheep headed for the slaughter and are unable to acknowledge the huge liberal slant espoused by the Sun consider this....when you’re dead you don’t know you’re dead and when you’re stupid and ignorant you don’t know that you’re stupid and ignorant!
And, while I’m at it, I noticed that the legal parasite, John Morgan, has an ad proclaiming that the country’s great leaders, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer, were entertained at his residence. Great leaders? IMO he’s been out in the Orlando sun too long!
Lawrence Gessler
Punta Gorda
