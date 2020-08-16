Editor:
Even in a pandemic, our national parks remain a source of refuge and beauty. Thank you to all those readers who support our parks.
I recently watched the final episode of Ken Burns’ miniseries on PBS and was reminded of the Florida national parks. I really appreciate the time and energy devoted to keeping our parks clean and safe for visitors.
Thelma James
Port Charlotte
