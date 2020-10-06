Editor:

To all you Democrats, Independents and undecideds out there, this is a very important election and you all need to get out and vote like your way life depends on it, because it does!

You have two choices, you can vote either by mail or in person, but it's important you get out and vote and vote early!

If you choose to vote by mail and haven't received your mail in ballot you need to call the supervisor of elections at 941-833-5400 and request one.

Howard Elkin

Punta Gorda

