Editor:
To all you Democrats, Independents and undecideds out there, this is a very important election and you all need to get out and vote like your way life depends on it, because it does!
You have two choices, you can vote either by mail or in person, but it's important you get out and vote and vote early!
If you choose to vote by mail and haven't received your mail in ballot you need to call the supervisor of elections at 941-833-5400 and request one.
Howard Elkin
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.