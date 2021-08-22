I read on Yahoo world online news an article, "4 Teachers die of Covid 19 within 24 hours in Broward City." I read at least three sources of news everyday trying to get accurate pictures of what is going on so unfortunately sometimes I glaze over headlines. At first I thought these teachers all died after school started and the school was to blame.
So I bit, opened the article and discovered all of them caught Covid on spring break, it had nothing to do with the school, and get this, I quote, "three of the four were not vaccinated." The fourth one was scheduled to get the shot, so I guess if you were getting it, you're vaccinated? Four of them were unvaccinated why misrepresent "three of the four were not vaccinated."
This is a sad story, and my condolences to their families. But why would journalist Matthew Lou sensationalize their deaths to get an article printed? Why not try, "Olympics open, 1000's of people die of Covid 19," or "Congress passes huge spending bill, hundreds of people contract Covid 19." These headlines are just as true.
It's a shame a lot of people just glaze over the headlines. Too many advertisements in the print? This practice leaves many with a slanted view of what's really going on and without reading the entire content, fake news spreads. The days of being paid by the click should cease and let the real journalists take over.
