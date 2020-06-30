Editor:

For those Charlotte County voters who have voted by mail in the past, you should know that your request for an absentee ballot must be renewed every two general election cycles. Otherwise, you will not automatically receive an absentee ballot in the mail. The Board of Elections will not advise you of this (unless you call them and ask). To renew your absentee ballot request, call 941-833-5400.

Sam Desiderio

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments