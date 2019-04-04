Editor:
Kudos to the students, staff and Mr. Olsen for their production of "Anything Goes" playing at CPAC. The leads are incredibly talented and the ensemble cast is fantastic.
The time and effort put into the show is evident and the singing, dancing and acting are top notch. Some numbers are simply amazing. All involved should be very proud.
If you haven’t seen the play yet, treat yourself and attend the last show this coming Friday. Congratulations CHS on another excellent production. Anything Goes, it’s so "Easy to Love”!
David McAtee
Punta Gorda
