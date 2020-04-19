Editor:
The CDC expects most people in the U.S. will be exposed to COVID in the coming months. Fast widespread transmission would overwhelm existing medical services. This spread can be slowed using masks and social isolation, but it can’t be stopped. So, it doesn’t matter what the government or individuals do as long as medical services can handle the patient load.
In terms of risk over the year 2020, all American’s will likely be exposed to COVID (250M); 40% of those may become symptomatic (100M); 20% of those may require hospitalization (20M); 1.25% of those may die (250,000). Overall, your risk of death from COVID is about 1 in 1,000.
For comparison, about 40,000 Americans may die this year from traffic fatalities. In this one respect, COVID is about six times riskier than driving your car. Note that the risk from COVID rises dramatically for the elderly, especially those with underlying medical conditions.
Our best course of action is to follow guidelines intended to slow the spread. Your best course of action is 1) keep yourself physically-mentally-spiritually fit to fight off the virus, and 2) plan what you will do and where you will go if you experience serious COVID symptoms.
James McCague
Punta Gorda
