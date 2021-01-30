Editor:
Letters to the editor used to be simple and honest, help me with a pothole or the sewers etc., but this has gone to a whole new inexplicable level. This paper is perpetuating the hate of neighbor against neighbor.
There was no huge demonstration, large but not huge by any means, it was an insurrection. Planned by ex-45 who said he would protest with them and then bailed. The FBI was warned late December according to FBI reports, not 24 hours before. You think the election was rigged? If so, Democrats would have won Florida.
Compare by population as to which race has been the most abused and you will find White people are not a part of those groups. Confederacy statues belong in museums not on the streets. They aren’t holy shrines to cherish, but to remember the past, not repeat it. Confederate statues are displays of evil and not everyone cares to see it when they go out.
A good portion of Ivanka Trump's clothes were made in China and some MAGA hats. Any issues with those? Just Hunter Biden? As far as censorship, hate speech is not covered.
It is completely dumbfounding that any person on this earth believes only one side of anything. There are always two, sometimes more. Lies are lies though and it is time for them to cease.
Barely any letter to the editor has both sides and we are entitled to that. Fair reporting and honest accounts in letters.
Kristen Petroff
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.