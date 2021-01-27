Editor:

I urge you to be more responsible when choosing what to print in the Letters to the Editor section of the paper. The letter entitled “Facts Say Trump Easily Won Election” is filled with statements that are known to be untrue.

Trump did not win. There is simply no evidence to the contrary, no matter what conspiracy sites proclaim. When falsehoods masquerade as facts millions of people are misled, some to the point of insurrection. The media has a responsibility to stop allowing lies to spread.

JoAnn Schwob

Punta Gorda

