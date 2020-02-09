Editor:
I came of age during the Vietnam war. To those who opposed the war, the riposte often was: “My country right or wrong.” That riposte is evident in the political arena today, and I think it bears scrutiny.
Each of us should all be thinking about our allegiance to our country and its leaders. Do you, and will you, support this country and its leaders even though you recognize what they are doing is wrong, immoral and even evil. If you were German, and you knew it was is evil to exterminate Jews, would you still support your country and its leaders, and the extermination of Jews?
So, you’re not German, you say. Does that matter? If you know what your country is doing is wrong, do you have a better claim to morality just because the evil isn’t against Jews or doesn’t involve genocide? Do you claim the high ground because it is a lesser evil, and if so, where do you draw the line? You are already in for a penny, or maybe a dime or quarter; a pound is not far.
So, do you blindly support, enable or just remain silent, in the face of actions by our country’s leaders you know are wrong? Or, are you so blinded by your political allegiance that you don’t see or don’t care what is wrong?
What kind of person are you and where is your moral compass?
Mike McCarter
Englewood
