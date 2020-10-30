Editor:
During my 40-year career as a meteorologist I was asked if I believed in climate change, and here is my answer:
Climate change is real, and it’s been going on for eons!
1. Remember: “The Great Flood” when Noah built the Ark?
2. Remember: There have been at least five major ice ages in Earth's history?
That is climate change!
The real question is: Is the influence of man responsible for these historical changes in climate?
1a. The bible tells us “The Great Flood” was caused by the “wickedness of man,” and God brought on The Great Flood to destroy “the wicked people.”
2a. I don’t think it was the campfires of the cavemen that caused the glaciers to melt, nor the accumulated farts of the dinosaurs or mastodons!
3. Many scientists believe that natural factors may have tilted the earth's axis enough to create climate change. Factors like massive asteroids striking the earth, catastrophic volcanoes like Krakatoa, and catastrophic earthquakes,
4. Can anything positive result from the current trend of atmospheric warming, which has been attributed to man’s activity and the burning of fossil fuels?
5. Yes, a positive result is possible (from Wikipedia): The amount of heat-trapping gases emitted into Earth's oceans and atmosphere is predicted to prevent the next glacial period, which otherwise would begin in around 50,000 years.
Summary: Maybe we seldom if ever hear about these "scientific" theories because nothing can be gained, monetarily or politically by these theories.
Jack Cooley
Port Charlotte
