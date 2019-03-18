Editor:
Englewood has the distinction of being home to a pretty big You Tube celebrity, Danny Duncan. My granddaughter in Seattle is one of his biggest fans. He recently had a "pop-up" store on Dearborn.
It was wonderful seeing so many young people turn out to support him. He had a lot of friends there, including pro football player, JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was really hot and they were giving away ice cream. I wasn't able to purchase a T-shirt Saturday for my granddaughter because the line was so long.
Drove by the truck today hoping someone was there selling T-shirts. Danny was there and was sold out. But he found a T-shirt that he gave me. He even took a picture with me! What a kind, polite, good natured young man. Your Mom must be very proud of you!
Marianne Weaver
Englewood
