Editor:

I see the Darwin Awards are alive and well (look it up in Google). It’s dedicated “to those who improve our gene pool by removing themselves from it,” in some very stupid ways I might add.

Wikipedia states the average IQ in the USA is about 98. This means approximately half the customers you pass in Publix, Sam’s, Walmart, Target, etc., without masks have an IQ below 98. Some of us might call them morons. Thus, I congratulate those who do not wear masks in confined public spaces and can only hope you are one of the 2020 Special Edition COVID-19 Darwin Award winners.

Oh yes, I will accept this reward on your behalf because you, or somebody else you contact, won’t be here to claim it. Again, congratulations and, as it is said, “Ya just can’t fix stupid.”

John Thompson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments