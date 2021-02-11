Young BLM activists

here showed maturity

Editor:

Last fall of 2020 when Black Lives Matters protests were held in downtown Punta Gorda, many local residents expressed fear and concern. Social media posts predicted doom and gloom.

The fact is, local Black Lives Matter protests attracted some 1,000 protesters who, although enthusiastic, were peaceful and law-abiding. Local law enforcement was respectful and assured the safety of the protesters.


Most importantly, there have been follow-up meetings between citizens concerned about police brutality and representatives of both Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office and the City of Punta Gorda Police. These meetings are producing results including possible use of police body cameras.

The bottom line is that our local protests seemed to have led to constructive dialogue, unlike the January 6 attack on the Capitol instigated by followers of former President Trump in which at least five people died, and hundreds were injured.

Our local young people in the local Black Lives Matter movement behaved more like grownups than the “adult” rioters who invaded the Capitol.

Ginny Diehm

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments