After reading an article about a group of young progressive politicians, I felt compelled to call them what they are. These people are Communist anarchists. They have no good will towards our county or country. They have already announced they are going after low voter turnout seats in our County Commission and School Board.

This, they call "Operation Rose Petal." They will run in Democrat clothing. They're not Democrats. You need to look no further than than the riots across the country this past year, to know what they stand for. Social justice, cancel culture warriors. This is how it starts.

They will pit us against each other. We all know the events that follow. What we don't know is how it ends. I implicitly implore the the voters of our county, vote these scoundrels into perpetuity. Freedom of speech is theirs. As well as it's everyone's in our country. However this is a deceitful message.

Don't be fooled. Our future generations are at stake. God bless you all.

Larry Daubner

Englewood

