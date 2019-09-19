Editor:
After reading the article that stated Charlotte County ranks second to last, not only in Florida but the entire country, in jobs for recent college grads, it made me think of our upcoming City Council elections here in Punta Gorda.
I think the article clearly makes a huge reason for electing city (and county) officials who are younger and have more of a pulse on the world as it is today.
My husband (who successfully ran his own business with over 40 employees for more than 30 years) and I are some of the retirees that love it here but freely admit that we no longer are part of the mainstream thinking when it comes to business practices and methods. We feel that is better left to someone younger who understands our areas needs better than we do. Someone who has raised a family here and knows what it takes to attract business that will offer a salary that will keep our young people here.
Susan Wood
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.