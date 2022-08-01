I’m a 20-year-old college student who moved to Florida when I was just 3 months old, who still lives in Punta Gorda to this day, and who hopes to build a future in Punta Gorda for myself, my fiancée and whatever, or whoever, follows. I like politics but I love Charlotte County – its open space, its beaches and its friendly people – even more.
Frankly, I have some real concerns about the county’s direction. The traffic on our major roads, even on Sundays, often reminds me of rush hour in Fort Myers. More and more of our wooded areas are being clear-cut for giant housing projects. And the local government allowed the Charlotte County Cultural Center, a beloved neighborhood landmark, to shut its doors without much hope of rescue anytime soon.
Given my age and upbringing, I’m an optimist. So I have hope. But Charlotte County needs new leaders with new ideas. That’s why I’m supporting Tom Sullivan for the Board of County Commissioners. He’s campaigning on issues I care about – easing traffic congestion, saving the Cultural Center, preserving our environment. He is Charlotte’s Choice for Change.
I urge other young people like myself – as well as people of every age group who care about our county, including Democrats, Republicans and voters with No Party Affiliation -- to support Tom Sullivan for Charlotte County Commissioner in the open primary Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.