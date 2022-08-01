Editor:

I’m a 20-year-old college student who moved to Florida when I was just 3 months old, who still lives in Punta Gorda to this day, and who hopes to build a future in Punta Gorda for myself, my fiancée and whatever, or whoever, follows. I like politics but I love Charlotte County – its open space, its beaches and its friendly people – even more.

